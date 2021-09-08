Tucson VA Medical Center - campus map

Interactive maps

We have online interactive campus and floor maps.

These interactive maps present the same clear information as on a printed map, but in an easy-to-use format that provides step-by-step directions to your destination. You can select the department or building you need, and a moving route marker leads you turn-by-turn to your destination.

Directions

From Phoenix: Take Interstate 10 south to Tucson and exit 261. Turn right (south) on to South Sixth Avenue. At the second traffic light, turn left onto Veterans Boulevard and the medical center grounds.

Take Interstate 10 south to Tucson and exit 261. Turn right (south) on to South Sixth Avenue. At the second traffic light, turn left onto Veterans Boulevard and the medical center grounds. From Casa Grande: Take Interstate 10 south to Tucson and exit 261. Turn right (south) on to South Sixth Avenue. At the second traffic light, turn left onto Veterans Boulevard and the medical center grounds.

Take Interstate 10 south to Tucson and exit 261. Turn right (south) on to South Sixth Avenue. At the second traffic light, turn left onto Veterans Boulevard and the medical center grounds. From Yuma: Take Interstate 8 east to Interstate 10. Take I-10 south to Tucson and exit 261. Turn right (south) on to South Sixth Avenue. At the second traffic light, turn left onto Veterans Boulevard and the medical center grounds.

Take Interstate 8 east to Interstate 10. Take I-10 south to Tucson and exit 261. Turn right (south) on to South Sixth Avenue. At the second traffic light, turn left onto Veterans Boulevard and the medical center grounds. From Sierra Vista: Take State Route 90 north to Interstate 10. Take I-10 to Tucson and exit 261. Turn right (south) on to South Sixth Avenue. At the second traffic light, turn left onto Veterans Boulevard and the medical center grounds.

Take State Route 90 north to Interstate 10. Take I-10 to Tucson and exit 261. Turn right (south) on to South Sixth Avenue. At the second traffic light, turn left onto Veterans Boulevard and the medical center grounds. From Safford: Take U.S. Route 191 south to Interstate 10. Take I -10 to Tucson and exit 261. Turn right (south) on to South Sixth Avenue. At the second traffic light, turn left onto Veterans Boulevard and the medical center grounds.

Take U.S. Route 191 south to Interstate 10. Take I -10 to Tucson and exit 261. Turn right (south) on to South Sixth Avenue. At the second traffic light, turn left onto Veterans Boulevard and the medical center grounds. From Green Valley: Take U.S. Route 191 north to Interstate 10. Take the I-10 (east) exit but don't get on I -10. Stay on the on ramp that will take you directly to exit 261. Turn right (south) on to South Sixth Avenue. At the second traffic light, turn left onto Veterans Boulevard and the medical center grounds.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Tucson VA Medical Center

3601 South 6th Avenue

Tucson, AZ 85723-0001

Intersection: South 6th Avenue and Veterans Boulevard

Coordinates: 32°10'51.99"N 110°58'5.73"W