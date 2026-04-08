Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

Program Description:

The program is designed to support new graduate PMHNPs in acquiring the competencies needed for successful independent practice as an advanced practice nurse within a complex, Veteran-centric health care environment. The Residency provides training in evidence-based, patient-centered care, leadership training and interdisciplinary collaboration. The program is 80% clinical and 20% didactic, including didactic seminars, grand rounds, and supervised clinicals with growing levels of autonomy throughout the year. Residents will manage a steady panel of patients alongside a dedicated PMHNP clinical supervisor, and also rotate through specialty mental health related clinics. Residents are required to be in-person and complete a scholarly project and presentation during the residency year.