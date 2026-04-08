Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
The Southern Arizona Veterans Health Care System (SAVAHCS) is excited to announce our 12-month post-graduate Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) Residency program, on-site at the VA Medical Center, in Tucson, and community based outpatient clinics (CBOCs).
Program Description:
The program is designed to support new graduate PMHNPs in acquiring the competencies needed for successful independent practice as an advanced practice nurse within a complex, Veteran-centric health care environment. The Residency provides training in evidence-based, patient-centered care, leadership training and interdisciplinary collaboration. The program is 80% clinical and 20% didactic, including didactic seminars, grand rounds, and supervised clinicals with growing levels of autonomy throughout the year. Residents will manage a steady panel of patients alongside a dedicated PMHNP clinical supervisor, and also rotate through specialty mental health related clinics. Residents are required to be in-person and complete a scholarly project and presentation during the residency year.
Application Timeline:
Applications for the Fall Sept 2026 cohort are due May 3, 2026.
Email applications to : VHATUCPMHNPR@va.gov.
- Interviews conducted: May 2026
- Selection notifications: June 2026
- Current board certification and APRN licenses due by August 3, 2026
- Residency start: September 2026
- Residency end: September 2027
Program Mission
The mission of the SAVAHCS PMHNP Residency Program is to cultivate the scientific knowledge, clinical excellence, and professionalism of novice PMHNPs, supporting their development into skilled and confident practitioners. Through a rigorous, structured and supportive mentored transition, for newly licensed and board‑certified PMHNPs, the program aims to expand the workforce of high‑quality mental health providers dedicated to delivering exceptional care to our nation’s Veterans.
Program Goals
- Provide novice nurse practitioners with a depth, breadth, volume, and intensity of clinical training necessary to serve as psychiatric mental health providers in the complex setting of the country’s changing healthcare landscape.
- Provide a curriculum that builds upon an advanced practice nursing foundation gained during the graduate school nurse practitioner curriculum and experiences.
- Provide 100% protected time for novice NPs to master the complexities of providing Veteran-centric care within an interdisciplinary training environment.
- Provide training in team-based, patient-centered care with curriculum focused on issues specific to ambulatory medicine with interactive learning activities, including simulation, case-based learning, journal club, and other innovative training methodologies.
- Engages in an evidence-based project that focuses on the improvement of care within the psychiatric mental health arena.
- Provide clinical specialty rotations based on residents’ identified learning needs to enhance their knowledge base with high priority populations
- Rotations may include:
- Outpatient (BHIP), Inpatient (1W), Emergency Department, Mental Health Primary Care (Agave Clinic, Medical Mobile Unit and PCMHI), PTSD, Polytrauma, Women’s Health, Homeless Veteran Care, Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (MHRRTP), Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC), Intensive Community Mental Health Recovery (ICMHR) and the Substance Use Disorder Treatment Program (SUD TP), Community Living Centers (memory care) and Geriatric Mental Health
- Rotations may include:
- Enhance the growth of leadership skills through professional development opportunities.
- Recruit and retain residents into full-time, mental health provider roles within the SAVAHCS or the Veterans Health Administration.
Application Requirements
- Curriculum vitae or professional resume; must include graduation & board certification completion/test dates
- A two page essay (double spaced, 12 point, New Times Roman font) or cover letter describing interest in completing the SAVAHCS Post-Graduate PMHNP Residency and how it fits with career aspirations. Please include specific interests in Veterans health care, clinical rotations, and short-and long-term goals.
- At least three (3) letters of recommendation* :
- Personal - one from a mentor/colleague, that is not family member/partner
- Professional - one from an academic instructor or place of employment
- Professional - one from a clinical preceptor during the PMHNP program- may be NP, MD, or DO; may be from a Psychologist, LCSW, LMHC, or LMFT if the clinical experience was primarily psychotherapy
*Letters of recommendation must be sent directly from recommender to Program Director, Dr. Jones, at VHATUCPMHNPR@va.gov. Letters of recommendation may not be submitted by Residency applicant.
- All nursing school transcripts
- Include transcripts for all nursing degrees obtained – ASN, BSN, MSN, Post-Master’s, DNP, PhD
- May be unofficial copies (official copies due after selection)
- Ensure all information is legible after it is scanned
- PMHNP Portfolio highlighting:
- clinical experiences
- a presentation/case study you presented at school or at a conference
- any of your published work
- Copy of current BLS certification
- Copy of current RN license or state of licensure clearly noted on resume
- Copy of current APRN license, if available at time of application*
- Copy of current board certification or test date (anticipated date is acceptable)*
Benefits
- 100% protected training time for 2080 program learning hours
- Stipend (AY 2026-2027): $82,278
- 4 hours of annual leave and 4 hours of sick leave bi-weekly
- 11 paid federal holidays
- No weekend or night shift duties
- Health benefits: Information about Federal Employment Benefits can be accessed from the following link: www.opm.gov/healthcare-insurance/Guide-Me/New-Prospective-Employees/
- Government Health Care Medical Plan
- Option for dental and life insurance
- Note:
- Residents are not vested and do not have a 401K or matching fund benefit during the residency year
- Residency year does not contribute federal years of service.
- Gateway to an exciting and rewarding career caring for our nation’s Veterans.
Eligibility Requirements
- Be a U.S. Citizen or naturalized U.S. Citizen
- Be a recent graduate (within 12 months of start date of residency program) of a master's, post-master's certificate, or doctoral level NP program accredited by CCNE or the ACEN
- Be serving in the first Nurse Practitioner role in same program specialty area as the program focus - Mental Health
- Possess a current PMHNP board certification in the same program specialty area as the program’s focus from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) or the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners (AANP)
- Possess a current, full active and unrestrictive registration as a graduate professional nurse AND nurse practitioner in a state, commonwealth, or territory of the United States, or the District of Columbia, prior to the start of the Residency program
- Current BLS certification which must be maintained for the duration of VA Residency
- Proficient in written and spoken English
- Pass a background/security investigation as required by the Veterans Health Administration
- Pass pre-trainee physical examination. Random drug testing may be required
- Provide evidence or self-certification of up-to-date vaccinations for healthcare workers as recommended by CDC and VA: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines-adults/recommended-vaccines/index.html (due after selection)
- Meet all eligibility criteria for VA Health Professions trainees (https://www.va.gov/oaa/hpt-eligibility.asp) but Do NOT send OF306 or SF10-2850d with application (instructions will be given after selection)
Program Contact:
Dr. Janelle Jones, DNP, APRN, PMHNP-BC
Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) Residency Program Director
Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP) GAP Provider
Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS)
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
3601 S. 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85723
Email: VHATUCPMHNPR@va.gov
Learn more about the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System!