Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) VA Learning Opportunity Residency (VALOR)
The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) in Tucson, Arizona is now accepting applications for the VA Learning Opportunity Residency (VALOR) Program. It is a summer training program for pre-licensure nursing students who have completed the final semester of their junior year in an CCNE-accredited baccalaureate program. The VALOR program provides an opportunity for students to develop competence in nursing, in addition to learning VA policies and procedures.
The VALOR is expected to work 10 full-time weeks from late-May to early-August. Assigned units may include medical-surgical, critical care, and outpatient areas. Each assigned clinical area is 3 to 5 weeks in length. VALORs do not work weekends, holidays, or nightshift.
Clinical experience for the VALOR will include competency-based clinical practice with a qualified RN preceptor and participate in educational programs. The overall goal for SAVAHCS is to recruit a confident new graduate professional nurse into our nurse residency program. As a result of these experiences, the student will:
- Gain clinical experience with the Veteran population.
- Become familiar with policies, procedures, and program particular to the VA system.
- Obtain an overall view of the nursing profession and the various role components of the professional nurse.
The VALOR will present a case study to their fellow VALOR cohort, preceptors, and other staff towards the end of the summer program. The case study will be a patient with whom the student has been assigned.
- U.S. citizen
- Successfully complete the final semester of junior year by the start of the program
- Meet VA vaccination requirements
- Commit to working full-time for 10 weeks over the summer
- Cumulative GPA 3.0 or greater
- If selected, pass pre-employment physical, Federal background check, and drug test
Must not have service commitment to another institution after graduation
Application deadline: February 26, 2022
Program Faculty
Gloria Gdovin DNP, RN, NPD-BC
Evidence-based Practice (CH)
Program Director, Nurse Residency
Gloria.Gdovin@va.gov
520-792-1450 extension 1-4418
Mobile: 520-312-7774
Sona Siegel MSN, RN, CNE
Nurse Residency Coordinator
Sona.Siegel@va.gov
520-792-1450 Extension 1-4502