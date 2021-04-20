 Skip to Content
Mission and vision

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.

Our vision

VA Southern Nevada health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience. 

Who we serve

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System serves Veterans through our 6 community-based clinics and our 2 acute-care medical centers.

