Mission and vision
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our vision
VA Southern Nevada health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.
Who we serve
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System serves Veterans through our 6 community-based clinics and our 2 acute-care medical centers.