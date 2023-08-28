VASNHS Blood Drive
Blood Drive, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System
When:
Fri. Sep 1, 2023, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm PT
Where:
North Las Vegas VA Medical Center
Building 7, Education Center, Room 1H122
Cost:
Free
Schedule your appointment to GIVE BLOOD at
https://www.donors.vitalant.org and search for available times with
Blood Drive Code: L1Z31 or contact Leanne Beasley at:
Leanne.Beasley@va.gov or
Phone: 702-791-9000, ext. 14543See more events