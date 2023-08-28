Skip to Content
VASNHS Blood Drive

Blood Drive, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System

When:

Fri. Sep 1, 2023, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm PT

Where:

North Las Vegas VA Medical Center

Building 7, Education Center, Room 1H122

Cost:

Free

VASNHS Blood Drive
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
10:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Building 7, Education Center, Room 1H122

Schedule your appointment to GIVE BLOOD at
https://www.donors.vitalant.org and search for available times with
Blood Drive Code: L1Z31 or contact Leanne Beasley at:
Leanne.Beasley@va.gov or

Phone: 702-791-9000, ext. 14543

