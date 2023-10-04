Pharmacy Month, Event, Low Blood Sugar, Diabetes, Medication, Ask the Pharmacist

The VASNHS Pharmacy Residents would like to host a patient event for Pharmacy Month discussing hypoglycemia.

What: Pharmacy Month Patient Event: Hypoglycemia Booth

When: 10/25/23, 8:30-4:00 pm

Who: Geared towards veterans and family/caretakers

Where: VAMC lobby tables set up in the vestibule near lab and outpatient pharmacy.

Why: Diabetes is fairly prevalent in the veteran population. Many are on insulin or other high-hypoglycemic risk antidiabetic medications, which means they need to prepare for potential hypoglycemia.

Details about the event:

Informative poster board on signs and symptoms of hypoglycemia and how to treat it.

Brochures from PACT to take home with hypoglycemia material and how to get connected to the program

Connect patients to PACT program on site if they are interested

Interactive portion: a small quiz wheel



