Pharmacy Month Patient Event
When:
Wed. Oct 25, 2023, 8:30 am – 4:00 pm PT
Where:
North Las Vegas VA Medical Center
Building 1, First Floor, Main Hallway
6900 North Pecos Road
North Las Vegas, NV
Cost:
Free
The VASNHS Pharmacy Residents would like to host a patient event for Pharmacy Month discussing hypoglycemia.
What: Pharmacy Month Patient Event: Hypoglycemia Booth
When: 10/25/23, 8:30-4:00 pm
Who: Geared towards veterans and family/caretakers
Where: VAMC lobby tables set up in the vestibule near lab and outpatient pharmacy.
Why: Diabetes is fairly prevalent in the veteran population. Many are on insulin or other high-hypoglycemic risk antidiabetic medications, which means they need to prepare for potential hypoglycemia.
Details about the event:
- Informative poster board on signs and symptoms of hypoglycemia and how to treat it.
- Brochures from PACT to take home with hypoglycemia material and how to get connected to the program
- Connect patients to PACT program on site if they are interested
- Interactive portion: a small quiz wheel
