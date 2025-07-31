VASNHS Veterans Town Hall and Creative Arts Competition will be held on Sept. 13. 2025 at the North Las Vegas Medical Center.

Send your submissions to Vhalaspao@va.gov or Cynthia Ferris at ala76president@gmail.com and add "SNVCAC" to the subject line.

For more information on the National Creative Arts Competition: https://department.va.gov/veteran-sports/national-veterans-creative-arts-festival/