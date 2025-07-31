Skip to Content

Veterans Town Hall and Creative Arts Competition

VASNHS Veterans Town Hall and Creative Arts Competition on Sept. 13, 2025 at the North Las Vegas Medical Center Auditorium.

Veterans Town Hall, Las Vegas, Creative Arts Competition.

When:

No event data

Where:

6900 North Pecos Road

North Las Vegas, NV

Cost:

Free

VASNHS Veterans Town Hall and Creative Arts Competition will be held on Sept. 13. 2025 at the North Las Vegas Medical Center. 

Send your submissions to Vhalaspao@va.gov or Cynthia Ferris at ala76president@gmail.com and add "SNVCAC" to the subject line. 

For more information on the National Creative Arts Competition: https://department.va.gov/veteran-sports/national-veterans-creative-arts-festival/ 

