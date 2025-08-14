Annual Veterans Appreciation Car Show and BBQ Nov 15

Skip to Content

Patient Parking Area

6900 North Pecos Road

North Las Vegas, NV

Free

Vendor registration - Due before October 1, 2025. Complete the Vendor Registration Form and email to Benjamin.Lopez33@va.gov and Alvin.Balahadia@va.gov.

For more information or questions about vendor registration contact VASNHS CDCE by calling 702-791-9134. 

On-site car show registration is free on a first come first serve basis. Contact Las Vegas Cruisin’ Association, Inc. at 702-643-0000 for questions regarding car show registration, download Vendor Registration Form:

https://www.va.gov/southern-nevada-health-care/work-with-us/volunteer-or-donate/ 

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is hosting the Annual Veterans Appreciation Car Show and BBQ.

When: Sat. Nov 15, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. PT

Where: North Las Vegas VA Medical Center

Patient Parking Area

6900 North Pecos Road

North Las Vegas, NV 89086

