Pahrump Veterans Town Hall Sep 25

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) is hosting a rural Veterans Town Hall from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at the Veterans Memorial Building a Chief Tecopa Cemetery in Pahrump, Nevada.
Veterans are invited to attend a resource fair featuring Veteran Health Administration support services beginning at 9:30 a.m. The town hall with a 60-minute moderated discussion and Q & A featuring VASNHS, Nevada Department of Veteran Services and Veterans Benefits Administration representatives will begin promptly at 10:30 a.m. Topics include updates on local and national activities and initiatives.
Veterans may submit questions via email to vhalaspaomailbox@va.gov for consideration during the moderated Q & A.
VASNHS conducts Veteran town hall meetings to communicate the most up-to-date information and provide Veterans, their families and caregivers with a platform to direct their questions to their support team leaders.