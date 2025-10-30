National Diabetes Awareness Health Fair
Prevention and Management Education for People with Diabetes
When:
No event data
Where:
Auditorium
6900 North Pecos Road
North Las Vegas, NV
Cost:
Free
Join Us for a VA Health Fair: Empowering Veterans, Caregivers, and Staff. We are excited to invite you to our upcoming Health Fair, a day dedicated to the well-being and education of Veterans, their caregivers, and VA staff. This event is designed to provide valuable health resources, hands-on demonstrations, and opportunities for personal growth. When: Wednesday November 12, 2025 Time: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Location: North Las Vegas VA Medical Center Auditorium Event: Prevention and Management Education for People with Diabetes, Caregivers, Staff Demonstrations: Meditation and Gerofit