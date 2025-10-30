National Diabetes Awareness Health Fair Prevention and Management Education for People with Diabetes When: No event data Where: Auditorium 6900 North Pecos Road North Las Vegas , NV Cost: Free

Join Us for a VA Health Fair: Empowering Veterans, Caregivers, and Staff. We are excited to invite you to our upcoming Health Fair, a day dedicated to the well-being and education of Veterans, their caregivers, and VA staff. This event is designed to provide valuable health resources, hands-on demonstrations, and opportunities for personal growth. When: Wednesday November 12, 2025 Time: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Location: North Las Vegas VA Medical Center Auditorium Event: Prevention and Management Education for People with Diabetes, Caregivers, Staff Demonstrations: Meditation and Gerofit

