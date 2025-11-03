National Family Caregiver Month Event and Resource Fair
When:
Where:
Auditorium
6900 North Pecos Road
North Las Vegas, NV
Cost:
Free
The 4th Annual National Family Caregiver Month Event and Resource Fair will be hosted by VASNHS Caregiver Support.
The Events Theme: Caregiving Connects Us, Community Strengthens Us
The event will be held at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center with the following times:
- 9a.m.-11a.m. Main event
- 10 a.m.-12p.m. Resource Fair
The event will have fun activities, giveaways, refreshments, helpful resources and informative presentations.
- Healing Touch mini seasons will be available
For more information and to RSVP, please call 702-791-9000 x13051
Or email:
kimberly.price1@va.gov | sheri,shileika@va.gov