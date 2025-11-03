Skip to Content

National Family Caregiver Month Event and Resource Fair

When:

Where:

Auditorium

6900 North Pecos Road

North Las Vegas, NV

Cost:

Free

The 4th Annual National Family Caregiver Month Event and Resource Fair will be hosted by VASNHS Caregiver Support.

The Events Theme: Caregiving Connects Us, Community Strengthens Us

The event will be held at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center with the following times:

  • 9a.m.-11a.m. Main event
  • 10 a.m.-12p.m. Resource Fair

The event will have fun activities, giveaways, refreshments, helpful resources and informative presentations.

  • Healing Touch mini seasons will be available

For more information and to RSVP, please call 702-791-9000 x13051

Or email:

kimberly.price1@va.gov | sheri,shileika@va.gov 

 

