The 4th Annual National Family Caregiver Month Event and Resource Fair will be hosted by VASNHS Caregiver Support.

The Events Theme: Caregiving Connects Us, Community Strengthens Us

The event will be held at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center with the following times:

9 a.m.-11a.m. Main event

10 a.m.-12p.m. Resource Fair

The event will have fun activities, giveaways, refreshments, helpful resources and informative presentations.

Healing Touch mini seasons will be available

For more information and to RSVP, please call 702-791-9000 x13051

Or email:

kimberly.price1@va.gov | sheri,shileika@va.gov