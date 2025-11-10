Skip to Content

Lung Cancer Screening Day Nov 12

Veteran Donald Wallace discusses how early screening for lung cancer assisted him in his health care.

Lung Cancer Screening, VA, Veterans, cancer,

When:

No event data

Where:

main hallway

6900 North Pecos Road

North Las Vegas, NV

Cost:

Free

The Lung Cancer Screening Program will be holding its third Annual Lung Cancer Screening Day on Wednesday, November 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VAMC hospital, first floor, main hallway by the Atrium. During this event, we will be providing outreach to Veterans about lung cancer screenings, smoking cessation, handing out educational materials and answering questions.

Learn more about VA's Lung Cancer Screening Program: https://www.cancer.va.gov/CANCER/lung-cancer-screening-month.html

Other VA events

Last updated: 