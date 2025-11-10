Lung Cancer Screening Day Nov 12

The Lung Cancer Screening Program will be holding its third Annual Lung Cancer Screening Day on Wednesday, November 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VAMC hospital, first floor, main hallway by the Atrium. During this event, we will be providing outreach to Veterans about lung cancer screenings, smoking cessation, handing out educational materials and answering questions.

Learn more about VA's Lung Cancer Screening Program: https://www.cancer.va.gov/CANCER/lung-cancer-screening-month.html