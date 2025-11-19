Three Square and VA Nutrition Services emergency food pickup Nov 21
Three Square, in partnership with VA Nutrition Services, is hosting an emergency food pickup event.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 21ST
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
North Las Vegas VA Medical Center
6900 N. PECOS RD.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV 89086
More places are available to get food throughout the Las Vegas Valley, please visit: https://www.threesquare.org
or call 702-765-4030