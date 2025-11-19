Skip to Content

Three Square and VA Nutrition Services emergency food pickup Nov 21

Three Square, in partnership with Nutrition Services, is hosting an emergency food pickup Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Three Square Emergency Food Distribution, Veterans, VA, Nutrition

When:

No event data

Where:

6900 North Pecos Road

North Las Vegas, NV

Cost:

Free

Three Square, in partnership with VA Nutrition Services, is hosting an emergency food pickup event. 

Location

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 21ST

9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

North Las Vegas VA Medical Center

6900 N. PECOS RD.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV 89086

More places are available to get food throughout the Las Vegas Valley, please visit: https://www.threesquare.org

or call 702-765-4030

Other VA events

Last updated: 