Veterans Town Hall and Resource Fair Jan 8

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, in partnership with the Veterans Benefits Administration's Reno Regional Office and Nevada Department of Veterans Services, will host a quarterly Veterans Town Hall and Resource Fair at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center from 4-6 p.m. and a moderated Town Hall from 5-6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026.



The resource fair begins at 4 p.m. and will feature representatives from various Veteran support services including My HealtheVet, Enrollment and Eligibility, Caregiver Support, and more.



The Veterans Town Hall, which begins in the auditorium at 5 p.m., is a 60-minute moderated discussion with representatives from the Veterans Health Administration, Veterans Benefits Administration and Nevada Department of Veterans Affairs on local, state, and national activities and initiatives. A moderated question and answer period will follow, and Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors can join the conversation in person or online.



Those interested in in submitting a question for consideration to be addressed during the moderated town hall session can send an email to vhalaspaomailbox@va.gov