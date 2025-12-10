Three Square Emergency Food Event NE VA Clinic December 12

In the wake of recent government shutdowns and cuts to programs like SNAP and WIC, VASNHS, in partnership with Three Square Food Bank, have taken proactive measures to support Veterans, their families and VA staff facing food insecurity. Over the past several weeks, VA hosted two emergency food pick-up events at the Northwest Las Vegas VA Clinic and North Las Vegas VA Medical Center and this event will be held at the Northeast VA Clinic on December 12, 2025.

VASNHS will continue to partner with Three Square in similar future events throughout the holiday season to help making food available for Veterans in need.