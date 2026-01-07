Superbowl Classics with Healthy Teaching Kitchen
Healthy Teaching Kitchen, Las Vegas, Veterans, nutrition
When:
Thu. Jan 22, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. PT
Where:
1st Floor 1B2027
Cost:
Free
Making healthy Food Choices is the number one thing you can do for your health. Learning how to cook can be one step towards getting healthier foods on your plate.
Super Bowl Classics Healthy Teaching Kitchen
Who can attend: VA Enrolled Veterans
When: Thursday, 10-11:30 a.m. (In-person) 1-2:20 p.m. (Virtual)
Where: Main Hospital 1st Floor 1B207 Healthy Teaching Kitchen
Note: Limited seating for in-person - RSVP required
To Schedule: Call
Ask for Intro to HTK