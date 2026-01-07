Skip to Content

Superbowl Classics with Healthy Teaching Kitchen

When:

Thu. Jan 22, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. PT

Where:

1st Floor 1B2027

Cost:

Free

Making healthy Food Choices is the number one thing you can do for your health. Learning how to cook can be one step towards getting healthier foods on your plate. 

Super Bowl Classics Healthy Teaching Kitchen

Who can attend: VA Enrolled Veterans

When: Thursday, 10-11:30 a.m. (In-person) 1-2:20 p.m. (Virtual)

Where: Main Hospital 1st Floor 1B207 Healthy Teaching Kitchen

Note: Limited seating for in-person - RSVP required

To Schedule: Call

Ask for Intro to HTK

 

