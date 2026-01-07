Plant Based Cooking Healthy Teaching Kitchen
When:
Thu. Jun 18, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. PT
Where:
1st Floor 1B207
6900 North Pecos Road
North Las Vegas, NV
Cost:
Free
Making healthy Food Choices is the number one thing you can do for your health. Learning how to cook can be one step towards getting healthier foods on your plate.
Plant-Based Cooking Healthy Teaching Kitchen. Understand how to plan a nutritionally complete plant-based diet.
Who can attend: VA Enrolled Veterans
When: Thursday, 10-11:30 a.m. (In-person) 1-2:20 p.m. (Virtual)
Where: Main Hospital 1st Floor 1B207 Healthy Teaching Kitchen
Note: Limited seating for in-person - RSVP required
To Schedule: Call
Ask for Intro to HTK