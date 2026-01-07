Nutrition and Gut Health Healthy Teaching Kitchen
Healthy Teaching Kitchen, Veterans, Las Vegas, nutrition, class
When:
Thu. Jul 23, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. PT
Where:
1st floor 1B207
6900 North Pecos Road
North Las Vegas, NV
Cost:
Free
Making healthy Food Choices is the number one thing you can do for your health. Learning how to cook can be one step towards getting healthier foods on your plate.
Nutrition & Gut Health: Learn ways improve your gut health, including the role
stress plays, and nutrition for GERD.
Who can attend: VA Enrolled Veterans
When: Thursday, 10-11:30 a.m. (In-person) 1-2:20 p.m. (Virtual)
Where: Main Hospital 1st Floor 1B207 Healthy Teaching Kitchen
Note: Limited seating for in-person - RSVP required
To Schedule: Call
Ask for Intro to HTK