Nutrition and Gut Health Healthy Teaching Kitchen

Making healthy Food Choices is the number one thing you can do for your health. Learning how to cook can be one step towards getting healthier foods on your plate.

Nutrition & Gut Health: Learn ways improve your gut health, including the role

stress plays, and nutrition for GERD.

Who can attend: VA Enrolled Veterans

When: Thursday, 10-11:30 a.m. (In-person) 1-2:20 p.m. (Virtual)

Where: Main Hospital 1st Floor 1B207 Healthy Teaching Kitchen

Note: Limited seating for in-person - RSVP required

To Schedule: Call

Ask for Intro to HTK