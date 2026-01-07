Making healthy Food Choices is the number one thing you can do for your health. Learning how to cook can be one step towards getting healthier foods on your plate.

Whole Health Food and Drink Healthy Teaching Kitchen. What you eat and drink can nourish your body and mind.

Who can attend: VA Enrolled Veterans

When: Thursday, 10-11:30 a.m. (In-person) 1-2:20 p.m. (Virtual)

Where: Main Hospital 1st Floor 1B207 Healthy Teaching Kitchen

Note: Limited seating for in-person - RSVP required

To Schedule: Call

Ask for Intro to HTK