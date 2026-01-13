Emergency Food Pickup Jan 16

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS), in partnership with Three Square Food Bank, will host an emergency food pick-up from 9:00 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Jan.16, at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.

Families across Southern Nevada are experiencing food insecurity, many for the first time, as the government shutdown continues. In response to the growing need, Three Square Food Bank is expanding emergency relief efforts to ensure no neighbor goes hungry.

Veterans experiencing food insecurity may schedule an appointment with their PACT Social Worker for food assistance resources. To schedule an appointment, Veterans should stop by the front desk of their primary care clinic or call VASNHS' Clinical Contact Center at .

Find more information on Emergency Food distribution events: