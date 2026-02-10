Veterans Town Hall and Resource Fair March 28

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, in partnership with the Veterans Benefits Administration's Reno Regional Office and Nevada Department of Veterans Services, will host a quarterly Veterans Town Hall and Resource Fair at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. and a moderated Town Hall from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 28, 2026.



The resource fair begins at 10 a.m. and will feature representatives from various Veteran support services including My HealtheVet, Enrollment and Eligibility, Caregiver Support, and more.



The Veterans Town Hall, which begins in the auditorium at 11 a.m., is a 60-minute moderated discussion with representatives from the Veterans Health Administration, Veterans Benefits Administration and Nevada Department of Veterans Affairs on local, state, and national activities and initiatives. A moderated question and answer period will follow, and Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors can join the conversation in person or online here: Veterans Town Hall | Meeting-Join | Microsoft Teams



Those interested in in submitting a question for consideration to be addressed during the moderated town hall session can send an email to vhalaspaomailbox@va.gov