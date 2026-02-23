Annie App Registration Event
Annie App, registration and installation assistance, VA, health, Veteran
When:
Thu. Mar 19, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Main lobby
220 South Lola Lane
Pahrump, NV
Cost:
Free
Annie App Registration Event
Annie is a free text messaging Service from VA that allows Veterans to track health metrics, receive medication reminders, and get tips for managing their care directly on their mobile device.
Events and locations:
Monday March 9, Pahrump VA Clinic, 220 South Lola Lane
Tuesday March 17, Northeast VA Clinic, 4461 East Charleston
Features of the App:
- Health reminders and tips
- Data tracking via text with your VA care team
- Two-way interaction designed to help Veterans manage their care plans
- View Charts and tables of your health measurements over time