Annie App Registration Event

"Annie" Virtual Health Resource Center Registration. March 9th and 10th.

When:

Thu. Mar 19, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Main lobby

220 South Lola Lane

Pahrump, NV

Cost:

Free

Annie is a free text messaging Service from VA that allows Veterans to track health metrics, receive medication reminders, and get tips for managing their care directly on their mobile device. 

Events and locations: 

Monday March 9, Pahrump VA Clinic, 220 South Lola Lane

Tuesday March 17, Northeast VA Clinic, 4461 East Charleston

Features of the App:

  • Health reminders and tips
  • Data tracking via text with your VA care team
  • Two-way interaction designed to help Veterans manage their care plans
  • View Charts and tables of your health measurements over time

 

 

