Skip to Content

Annie App Registration Event in April

Poster for Annie Registration event on April 13 and 16.

Annie App, Registration Event, Veterans,

When:

Mon. Apr 13, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT

Where:

3650 South Pointe Circle, Building D, Suite 200

Laughlin, NV

Cost:

Free

Annie App Registration Event in April

Annie is a free text messaging Service from VA that allows Veterans to track health metrics, receive medication reminders, and get tips for managing their care directly on their mobile device. 

Events and locations: 

Monday April 13, Laughlin VA Clinic, 3650 South Pointe Circle

Tuesday April 16, Northwest VA Clinic, 3968 North Rancho Drive

Features of the App:

  • Health reminders and tips
  • Data tracking via text with your VA care team
  • Two-way interaction designed to help Veterans manage their care plans
  • View Charts and tables of your health measurements over time

 

Other VA events

Last updated: 