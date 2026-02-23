Annie App Registration Event in April
Annie App, Registration Event, Veterans,
When:
Mon. Apr 13, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
Where:
3650 South Pointe Circle, Building D, Suite 200
Laughlin, NV
Cost:
Free
Annie is a free text messaging Service from VA that allows Veterans to track health metrics, receive medication reminders, and get tips for managing their care directly on their mobile device.
Events and locations:
Monday April 13, Laughlin VA Clinic, 3650 South Pointe Circle
Tuesday April 16, Northwest VA Clinic, 3968 North Rancho Drive
Features of the App:
- Health reminders and tips
- Data tracking via text with your VA care team
- Two-way interaction designed to help Veterans manage their care plans
- View Charts and tables of your health measurements over time