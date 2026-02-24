Skip to Content

My HealtheVet Single Sign-on Event for March

Graphic advertising live support for VA's sign-in changes.

My HealtheVet, Account, signle sign-on, premium upgrade, Veterans, Health, online

When:

Mon. Mar 9, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Main Lobby

220 South Lola Lane

Pahrump, NV

Cost:

Free

VA Virtual Health Resource Center and My HealtheVet are holding a single sign-on event in March.

Join the event to get help in creating, upgrading, or create a single sign-on for your My HealtheVet account. 

Location and Times:

  • Monday, March 9, 10:00 a.m - 2:00 p.m., Pahrump VA Clinic, 220 South Lola Lane
  • Tuesday, March 17, 10:00 a.m - 2:00 p.m., Northeast VA Clinic, 4461 East Charleston BLVD.

Here is what to bring to the appointment:

  • Mobile phone or tablet
  • Social Security number
  • ID (Drivers license, State-issued ID, passport)
  • Other ID,  (VA card, DD-214, Utility bill with your name printed)

To learn more about these changes, visit: https://www.va.gov/sign-in-changes  

Other VA events

Last updated: 