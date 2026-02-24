My HealtheVet Single Sign-on Event for April
When:
Mon. Apr 13, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
Where:
3650 South Pointe Circle, Building D, Suite 200
Laughlin, NV
Cost:
Free
VA Virtual Health Resource Center and My HealtheVet are holding a single sign-on event in April.
Join the event to get help in creating, upgrading, or create a single sign-on for your My HealtheVet account.
Location and Times:
- Monday, April 13, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Laughlin VA Clinic, 3650 South Point Circle
- Thursday, April 16, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Northeast VA Clinic, 4461 East Charleston BLVD.
Here is what to bring to the appointment:
- Mobile phone or tablet
- Social Security number
- ID (Drivers license, State-issued ID, passport)
- Other ID, (VA card, DD-214, Utility bill with your name printed)
To learn more about these changes, visit: https://www.va.gov/sign-in-changes