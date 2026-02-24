My HealtheVet Single Sign-on Event for April

VA Virtual Health Resource Center and My HealtheVet are holding a single sign-on event in April.

Join the event to get help in creating, upgrading, or create a single sign-on for your My HealtheVet account.

Location and Times:

Monday, April 13, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Laughlin VA Clinic, 3650 South Point Circle

Thursday, April 16, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Northeast VA Clinic, 4461 East Charleston BLVD.

Here is what to bring to the appointment:

Mobile phone or tablet

Social Security number

ID (Drivers license, State-issued ID, passport)

Other ID, (VA card, DD-214, Utility bill with your name printed)

To learn more about these changes, visit: https://www.va.gov/sign-in-changes