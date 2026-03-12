MOVE Weight Management and Weight Loss Medication Information Class
When:
Sat. Mar 28, 2026, 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Auditorium
6900 North Pecos Road
North Las Vegas, NV
Cost:
Free
This one-time in-person class answers questions about eight loss program and medications. Dietitians also providing body composition testing and scheduling virtual MOVE! series or teleMOVE.
No Scheduling needed, walk0ins welcome
Caregivers welcome as space allows.