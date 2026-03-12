Skip to Content

MOVE Weight Management and Weight Loss Medication Information Class

Poster for Move! Weight Management &amp; Weight Loss Medication Information Class on March 28.

Weight Management and Weight Loss Medication Information Class, Veterans, Las Vegas

When:

Sat. Mar 28, 2026, 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Auditorium

6900 North Pecos Road

North Las Vegas, NV

Cost:

Free

This one-time in-person class answers questions about eight loss program and medications. Dietitians also providing body composition testing and scheduling virtual MOVE! series or teleMOVE. 

No Scheduling needed, walk0ins welcome

Caregivers welcome as space allows. 

