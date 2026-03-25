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VA2K Walk and Roll 2026 May 20

Poster for Whole Health Force 2026 Walk &amp; Roll event on May 20, 2026.

VA2K Walk and Roll Event

When:

Wed. May 20, 2026, 11:07 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Patient Parking Lot

6900 North Pecos Road

North Las Vegas, NV

Cost:

Free

Join us for a 2K and Health Resource Fair highlighting various services, resources, and programs available to our Veterans locally. The event is open to Veterans, families, and employees with the goal of promoting physical activity and benefitting homeless Veterans through in-kind donations.

The event is open to Employees, Veterans, and families. All non-employees must complete a waiver to participate. Waivers will be available at VAMC, but to save time at check-in, download our waiver here and bring it with you to the event.

To sign up for the VA2K Walk and Roll Event and view the list of needed donations, please visit: https://www.va.gov/southern-nevada-health-care/programs/va2k-walk-and-r…

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