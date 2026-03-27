Vitalant Blood Drive April 10
Blood Drive, Veterans, Las Vegas
When:
Fri. Apr 10, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT
Where:
Auditorium
6900 North Pecos Road
North Las Vegas, NV
Cost:
Free
Vitalant and VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Laboratory Service are hosting a Blood Drive.
50 or more donors are needed.
To register to donate:
Visit website: www.donors.vitalant.org,
- create an account
- login to donor portal
- click on :Schedule Appointment"
- search by blood drive code L1Z31
or Call Vitalant: