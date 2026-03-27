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Start time: Friday, March 27, 2026, 11:30 p.m. ET
End time: Monday, March 30, 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET

Vitalant Blood Drive April 10

Poster for VA Medical Center blood drive on April 10.

Blood Drive, Veterans, Las Vegas

When:

Fri. Apr 10, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT

Where:

Auditorium

6900 North Pecos Road

North Las Vegas, NV

Cost:

Free

Vitalant and VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Laboratory Service are hosting a Blood Drive.

50 or more donors are needed.

To register to donate:

Visit website: www.donors.vitalant.org

  • create an account
  • login to donor portal
  • click on :Schedule Appointment"
  • search by blood drive code L1Z31

or Call Vitalant:

 

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