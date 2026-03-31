VA Spring 2026 Employment Fair
VA Employment Fair, Las Vegas, Veterans, Military Service Members, Federal Employees
When:
Wed. Apr 15, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Auditorium
6900 North Pecos Road
North Las Vegas, NV
Cost:
Free
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System and Vocational Rehabilitation/Compensated Work Therapy Program are cohosting the 2026 VA Spring Employment Fair.
Open to:
Veterans, Military Service Members, and Federal Employees
Walk-ins welcome.
For more information contact: