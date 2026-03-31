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VA Spring 2026 Employment Fair

Poster for 2026 VA Spring Employment Fair on April 15.

VA Employment Fair, Las Vegas, Veterans, Military Service Members, Federal Employees

When:

Wed. Apr 15, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Auditorium

6900 North Pecos Road

North Las Vegas, NV

Cost:

Free

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System and Vocational Rehabilitation/Compensated Work Therapy Program are cohosting the 2026 VA Spring Employment Fair.

Open to:

Veterans, Military Service Members, and Federal Employees

Walk-ins welcome. 

For more information contact:

Derrick.Love@va.gov

 

Other VA events

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