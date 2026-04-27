Day of Gratitude Event at Allegiant Stadium June 6th

Day of Gratitude Event at Allegiant Stadium for Veterans, families and the community on June 6 flyer.

You’re invited to “Day of Gratitude” at Allegiant Stadium, June 6th.

[REGISTRATION REQUIRED]



A FREE event is coming up soon in our area whose sole objective is honoring … YOU!

That’s right! It’s called Day of Gratitude and it will be held Saturday, June 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas from 12pm - 4pm.

Our goal: To honor you—those who have served, those who are serving, and the families who have stood beside you—with a day of celebration you’ll always remember.

REGISTER NOW!

Held on June 6th, the 82nd anniversary of D-Day, Day of Gratitude will feature a sacred tribute honoring the men and women who served in World War II.

Best of all, Day of Gratitude is free-of-charge for Veterans, service members, and their families. Each Military guest is invited to bring up to four family members!

You’ll enjoy:

. A patriotic awards ceremony

. Live music and entertainment

. Life-changing support services

. Gratitude Gifts