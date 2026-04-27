Day of Gratitude Event at Allegiant Stadium June 6th
Day of Gratitude Event at Allegiant Stadium for Veterans, families and the community on June 6 flyer.
When:
Sat. Jun 6, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Allegiant Stadium
3333 Al Davis Way
Las Vegas, NV
Cost:
Free
You’re invited to “Day of Gratitude” at Allegiant Stadium, June 6th.
[REGISTRATION REQUIRED]
A FREE event is coming up soon in our area whose sole objective is honoring … YOU!
That’s right! It’s called Day of Gratitude and it will be held Saturday, June 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas from 12pm - 4pm.
Our goal: To honor you—those who have served, those who are serving, and the families who have stood beside you—with a day of celebration you’ll always remember.
Held on June 6th, the 82nd anniversary of D-Day, Day of Gratitude will feature a sacred tribute honoring the men and women who served in World War II.
Best of all, Day of Gratitude is free-of-charge for Veterans, service members, and their families. Each Military guest is invited to bring up to four family members!
You’ll enjoy:
. A patriotic awards ceremony
. Live music and entertainment
. Life-changing support services
. Gratitude Gifts