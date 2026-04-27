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Day of Gratitude Event at Allegiant Stadium June 6th

Crowd of people on football field with "Day of Gratitude" banner.

Day of Gratitude Event at Allegiant Stadium for Veterans, families and the community on June 6 flyer.

When:

Sat. Jun 6, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Allegiant Stadium

3333 Al Davis Way

Las Vegas, NV

Cost:

Free

You’re invited to “Day of Gratitude” at Allegiant Stadium, June 6th.

[REGISTRATION REQUIRED]

A FREE event is coming up soon in our area whose sole objective is honoring … YOU!

That’s right! It’s called Day of Gratitude and it will be held Saturday, June 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas from 12pm - 4pm. 

Our goal: To honor you—those who have served, those who are serving, and the families who have stood beside you—with a day of celebration you’ll always remember.

REGISTER NOW!

Held on June 6th, the 82nd anniversary of D-Day, Day of Gratitude will feature a sacred tribute honoring the men and women who served in World War II.

Best of all, Day of Gratitude is free-of-charge for Veterans, service members, and their families. Each Military guest is invited to bring up to four family members!

You’ll enjoy:
. A patriotic awards ceremony
. Live music and entertainment
. Life-changing support services
. Gratitude Gifts

Other VA events

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