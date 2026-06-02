VA Annie App Registration Single Sign-in Event July 8

In order to increase patient privacy and security and streamline the sign-in process, VA is changing the way Veterans access their healthcare online. The Veterans Health Resource Center has developed an Annie App Registration sign-in class to assist Veterans with VA’s login changes. Veterans need to start using a Login.gov or ID.me account to sign into VA.gov. Veterans will have 2 secure sign-in account options (Login.gov and ID.me) for all VA websites and apps.

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is hosting several Annie App Registration events to help Veterans get live support at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center Auditorium, July, 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Annie App is a free text messaging service from the VA that allows Veterans to track their health metrics, receive medication reminders, and get tips for managing their care directly on their mobile device.

Some features include:

Health reminders and tips

Data tracking via text with your VA care team

Two-way interaction designed to help Veterans manage their care plans

View Charts and tables for your health measurements over time

Items to bring for class:

Mobile Phone or Tablet

Social Security Number

ID (Driver's License, state-issued ID, Passport)

Other ID documents (VA ID Card, DD214, Utility Bill with your name and address)

Staff from Veterans Experience and My HealtheVet specialists will be on hand to help Veterans step-by-step through the process and will answer any questions about the changes. Veterans should bring a mobile phone or tablet, their Social Security number, identification (driver’s license, state-issued ID, or passport), and their DD214.

To learn more, please visit VA Sign-in Changes.