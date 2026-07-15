Veterans Town Hall and Resource Fair Sept. 19

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, in partnership with the Veterans Benefits Administration's Reno Regional Office and Nevada Department of Veterans Services, will host a quarterly Veterans Town Hall and Resource Fair at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center. The resource fair is from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. and the town hall with moderated Q & A begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.



The resource fair will feature representatives from various Veteran support services including My HealtheVet, Enrollment and Eligibility, Military-to-VA Transition Assistance, and more.



The Veterans Town Hall, which begins in the VAMC Auditorium at 11 a.m., is a 60-minute moderated discussion with representatives from the Veterans Health Administration, Veterans Benefits Administration and Nevada Department of Veterans Affairs on local, state, and national activities and initiatives. A moderated question and answer period will follow.



Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors can join the conversation in person or online here: Join the meeting now. Dial in by phone by calling and entering conference ID: 403 481 112#.



Those interested in submitting a question for consideration to be addressed during the moderated town hall session can send an email to VHALASPAOMailbox@VA.gov.