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Veterans Town Hall and Resource Fair Sep 19

Veterans Town Hall and Resource Fair poster with date, time, location, and QR code.

Veterans Town Hall, Resource Fair, answers to health questions

When:

Sat. Sep 19, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. PT

Where:

Auditorium

6900 North Pecos Road

North Las Vegas, NV

Cost:

Free

VA Southern Nevada Health Care is hosting a Veterans Town Hall and Resource Fair on Saturday, September 19, 2026 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the North Las Vegas Medical Center Auditorium. 

Several services will be available to answer questions.

For more information to submit your questions prior to the event email them vhalaspaomailbox@va.gov

 

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