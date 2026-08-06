Veterans Town Hall and Resource Fair Sep 19
Veterans Town Hall, Resource Fair, answers to health questions
When:
Sat. Sep 19, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. PT
Where:
Auditorium
6900 North Pecos Road
North Las Vegas, NV
Cost:
Free
VA Southern Nevada Health Care is hosting a Veterans Town Hall and Resource Fair on Saturday, September 19, 2026 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the North Las Vegas Medical Center Auditorium.
Several services will be available to answer questions.
For more information to submit your questions prior to the event email them vhalaspaomailbox@va.gov .