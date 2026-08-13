Skip to Content

Veterans Appreciation Car Show and BBQ Nov 14

2026 Annual Veterans Appreciation Car Show BBQ poster.

Veterans Appreciation Car Show and BBQ, November 14, Veterans, Car Show, Food, Event

When:

Sat. Nov 14, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. PT

Where:

6900 North Pecos Road

North Las Vegas, NV

Cost:

Free

2026 Annual Veterans Appreciation Car Show and BBQ, November 14.

This event is open to the public.

When:

Saturday, November 14, 206

Time:

10:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Location:

North Las Vegas VA Medical Center

6900 North Pecos Rd., North Las Vegas, NV 89086

Free Event includes:

  • Music
  • Entertainment
  • Car Show
  • Food

On-site car show registration begins at 8:00 a.m. with Las Vegas Cruisin' Assoc. Inc. 

Vendor registration with VA CDCE/Voluntary Service on or before October 1, 2026. 

(Note: no weapons, alcohol or smoking)

Other VA events

Last updated: 