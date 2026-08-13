Veterans Appreciation Car Show and BBQ Nov 14
Veterans Appreciation Car Show and BBQ, November 14, Veterans, Car Show, Food, Event
When:
Sat. Nov 14, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. PT
Where:
6900 North Pecos Road
North Las Vegas, NV
Cost:
Free
2026 Annual Veterans Appreciation Car Show and BBQ, November 14.
This event is open to the public.
When:
Saturday, November 14, 206
Time:
10:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Location:
North Las Vegas VA Medical Center
6900 North Pecos Rd., North Las Vegas, NV 89086
Free Event includes:
- Music
- Entertainment
- Car Show
- Food
On-site car show registration begins at 8:00 a.m. with Las Vegas Cruisin' Assoc. Inc.
Vendor registration with VA CDCE/Voluntary Service on or before October 1, 2026.
(Note: no weapons, alcohol or smoking)