Mesquite ATLAS Site Ribbon Cutting and Resource Fair

Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS) allows Veterans who are geographically separated from the VA Medical Center to conduct visits with VA Video Connect at a location close to their residences. VA Southern Nevada Telehealth service has established a partnership with the Mesquite Veterans Center in rural Mesquite, Nevada, to open an ATLAS site at the location and is inviting the public to the ribbon-cutting event and resource fair. The event is free and open to the public.