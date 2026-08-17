Mesquite ATLAS Site Ribbon Cutting and Resource Fair
Mesquite, Telehealth, ATLAS
When:
Thu. Oct 15, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Mesquite Veterans Center
840 Hafen Ln.
Mesquite, NV
Cost:
Free
Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS) allows Veterans who are geographically separated from the VA Medical Center to conduct visits with VA Video Connect at a location close to their residences. VA Southern Nevada Telehealth service has established a partnership with the Mesquite Veterans Center in rural Mesquite, Nevada, to open an ATLAS site at the location and is inviting the public to the ribbon-cutting event and resource fair. The event is free and open to the public.