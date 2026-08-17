Skip to Content

Mesquite ATLAS Site Ribbon Cutting and Resource Fair

Mesquite, Telehealth, ATLAS

When:

Thu. Oct 15, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Mesquite Veterans Center

840 Hafen Ln.

Mesquite, NV

Cost:

Free

Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS) allows Veterans who are geographically separated from the VA Medical Center to conduct visits with VA Video Connect at a location close to their residences. VA Southern Nevada Telehealth service has established a partnership with the Mesquite Veterans Center in rural Mesquite, Nevada, to open an ATLAS site at the location and is inviting the public to the ribbon-cutting event and resource fair. The event is free and open to the public.

Other VA events

Last updated: 