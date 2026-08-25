Pahrump Veterans Town Hall

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will host a Town Hall and Resource Fair for Veterans in Pahrump, Nevada. VA staff from Home Telehealth and Enrollment and Eligibility will be available to answer questions and provide information to Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors.

VA, state, and Veterans Benefits Administration representatives will also participate in a moderated discussion about national and local programs and initiatives. Veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors are invited to submit questions for consideration via email to vhalaspaomailbox@va.gov.