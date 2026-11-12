Veterans Town Hall and Resource Fair Dec. 10
Veterans, Town Hall, Resource Fair, Las Vegas, Southern Nevada, Veterans Affairs
When:
Thu. Dec 10, 2026, 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. PT
Where:
First floor auditorium
6900 North Pecos Road
North Las Vegas, NV
Cost:
Free
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, in partnership with the Veterans Benefits Administration's Reno Regional Office and Nevada Department of Veterans Services, will host a quarterly Veterans Town Hall and Resource Fair at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center. The resource fair is from 4 - 7 p.m. and the town hall with moderated Q & A begins at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.
The resource fair will feature representatives from various Veteran support services including My HealtheVet, Enrollment and Eligibility, Military-to-VA Transition Assistance, and more.
The Veterans Town Hall, which begins in the VAMC Auditorium at 5 p.m., is a 60-minute moderated discussion with representatives from the Veterans Health Administration, Veterans Benefits Administration and Nevada Department of Veterans Affairs on local, state, and national activities and initiatives. A moderated question and answer period will follow.
Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors can join the conversation in person or online here: Join the meeting now. Dial in by phone by calling
Those interested in submitting a question for consideration to be addressed during the moderated town hall session can send an email to VHALASPAOMailbox@VA.gov.