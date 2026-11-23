Emergency Food Pick-Up Event
Las Vegas, Food Giveaway, Three Square
When:
Mon. Dec 21, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Education Building Patio
6900 North Pecos Road
North Las Vegas, NV
Cost:
Free
Three Square Food Bank will distribute fresh fruit, vegetables and other food items at no cost during an Emergency Food Pick-Up event at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center Monday, Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. The event is open to Veterans only from 9 - 11 a.m. All others are welcome from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. We look forward to seeing you there!