Three Square Food Bank will distribute fresh fruit, vegetables and other food items at no cost during an Emergency Food Pick-Up event at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center Monday, Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. The event is open to Veterans only from 9 - 11 a.m. All others are welcome from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. We look forward to seeing you there!