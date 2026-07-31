Veteran Care Coordinators
VA Southern Nevada health care employees receive training in clinical care that is responsive to the unique needs of Veterans. Our trained Veteran care coordinators are fully equipped to support the health, welfare, and dignity of you and your family.
Connect with a care coordinator
Toni Washington
Peer Support, Veteran Care Coordinator
VA Southern Nevada health care
Phone:
Care we provide at VA Southern Nevada health care
- We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of all Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe and welcoming environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:
- Hormone therapy in limited circumstances
- Substance use and alcohol treatment
- Testing and treatment for HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STI)
- Mental health care
Policies and practices to know
The care coordinator can help you get started with care or with navigating any of these issues.
Visitation: A same-sex partner, family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of the patient's stay.
Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves.
Documentation in medical records: VA Southern Nevada maintains the confidentiality of information.
Changing name or sex in records: Your name in your medical record will reflect your legal name.