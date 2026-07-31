Veteran Care Coordinators

Care we provide at VA Southern Nevada health care

We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of all Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe and welcoming environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:

Hormone therapy in limited circumstances

Substance use and alcohol treatment

Testing and treatment for HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STI)

Mental health care

Policies and practices to know

The care coordinator can help you get started with care or with navigating any of these issues.

Visitation: A same-sex partner, family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of the patient's stay.

Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves.

Documentation in medical records: VA Southern Nevada maintains the confidentiality of information.

Changing name or sex in records: Your name in your medical record will reflect your legal name.