Las Vegas Fisher House celebrates 9th birthday with open house Feb. 19

PRESS RELEASE

February 18, 2025

Las Vegas , NV — The Las Vegas Fisher House on the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center campus is hosting an open house Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What: The Las Vegas Fisher House on the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center campus is hosting an open house Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will showcase how the house is a “home away from home,” providing a sense of comfort so that families can be together while a loved one in undergoing medical treatment.

Where: 6900 N Pecos Rd., North Las Vegas, NV 89081

When: Wednesday, Feb.19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Why: To celebrate the 9th Anniversary of the dedication of the Las Vegas House. The local Fisher House has been providing a home away from home for veteran and active-duty military families who travel to support their loved one. Brick by brick, these houses were built, and a foundation was created for life-changing experiences for those who walk through Fisher House doors.

Who: Stephanie Wheeler- Fisher House manager, Karen Estabrook- Nevada Veterans Foundation

Background: The Fisher House provides high quality temporary lodging to military families who are acting as the supportive person of a loved one who is hospitalized and/or undergoing treatment at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center, the Mike O’Callaghan Federal Medical Center at Nellis AFB, or other medical facilities throughout the Las Vegas valley. The 13,500 sq. ft. Las Vegas Fisher House is one of 96 currently operational houses throughout the country and in Europe with other sites identified "On the Road to 100" houses. The home features 16-suites and offers welcoming common areas including a well-appointed kitchen, large communal living, dining, family rooms, and patio.

Interview Opportunities:

• Stephanie Wheeler

• Karen Estabrook, Nevada Veterans Foundation

Additional information can be found at https://nevadavets.org/las-vegas-fisher-house