Las Vegas Fisher House home away from home for Veteran families celebrates 10th birthday with open house

PRESS RELEASE

February 13, 2026

Las vegas, NV - The Las Vegas Fisher House is hosting an open house for the community to celebrate its 10th birthday.

What: The Las Vegas Fisher House is hosting an open house for the community to celebrate its 10th birthday. For ten years, the local Fisher House has been providing comfortable temporary lodging for families of Veteran and active-duty military patients who are hospitalized and/or undergoing treatment at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center, the Mike O’Callaghan Federal Medical Center at Nellis AFB, or other medical facilities throughout the Las Vegas valley.

The Las Vegas Fisher House is one of more than 100 currently operational houses throughout the country and in Europe, all serving as a “home away from home” for Veteran patients’ families. The home features 16 suites and welcoming common areas including a well-appointed kitchen, large communal living, dining, and family rooms, along with a patio and toys for children.

Who: Media and the public are welcome to attend and honor this meaningful milestone and the community that made it possible.

When: Thursday, Feb.19, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: North Las Vegas VA Medical Center, 6900 N Pecos Rd., North Las Vegas, NV 8908

Additional Information: More information can be found at https://nevadavets.org/las-vegas-fisher-house