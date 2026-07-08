News releases
News Releases for VA Southern Nevada health care.
February 13, 2024
The VA and state and local partners will host the Nevada Veterans Experience Action Center (VEAC) Feb. 20-22, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. PST to assist transitioning service members, Veterans, and their loved ones with VA benefits, health care, and other services by telephone.
February 12, 2024
Las Vegas area businesses and federal agencies have partnered with VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) to host an upcoming employment fair, focused on supporting the men and women who have served our nation.
January 9, 2024
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Caregiver Support Program (CSP) is pleased to announce a significant initiative aimed at empowering caregivers of Veterans with crucial lifesaving skills.
January 3, 2024
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) has instituted a new program for Veterans who can no longer safely live independently and require around-the-clock care.
December 11, 2023
The mission of the VA Police is to “protect those who served” – including Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors – and as well as VA’s great public servants. As a part of this mission, VA Police will begin to use body-worn cameras (BWC).
November 13, 2023
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System’s (VASNHS) 6th annual Car Show and BBQ has returned to the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center for the first time since 2019.
November 2, 2023
The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) is hosting a car show and barbeque that is returning to the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
October 27, 2023
VA Under Secretary for Health Dr. Shereef Elnahal visited VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System this week, meeting with Veterans, recognizing VASNHS staff for their achievements, and sharing his vision for the future of Veteran healthcare.
October 11, 2023
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is now offering the updated Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for the 2023-2024 season. The updated vaccine targets more recent COVID-19 strains. Due to changes in the virus, it is important to get the updated vaccine as soon as you are eligible.
September 12, 2023
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, in partnership with the City of Las Vegas Department of Cultural Affairs and American Legion Auxillary Unit 76, will co-host the second annual Southern Nevada Veterans Creative Arts Competition September 18.