News releases
News Releases for VA Southern Nevada health care.
April 13, 2023
The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will host a Veterans Town Hall in the auditorium of the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center from 3-4 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023.
April 10, 2023
After Friday, April 14, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will no longer require pre-procedure COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic Veterans undergoing surgical, dental, or other procedures.
April 7, 2023
VA is offering toxic exposure screening classes to provide education on available VA registries and help to identify Veteran eligibility for PACT Act benefits. Classes are offered to Veterans at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center on Wednesdays from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. on a sign-up basis.
March 9, 2023
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the State of Nevada launched a new pilot program to connect Veterans in rural areas with telehealth and mental health resources.
January 27, 2023
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is hosting a Career Fair on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, from 8 a.m. to noon at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center, located at 6900 N. Pecos Road. VASNHS is seeking candidates to fill more than 200 positions at sites of care throughout Southern Nevada.
January 18, 2023
Starting Jan. 17, Veterans in acute suicidal crisis will be able to go to any VA or non-VA health care facility for emergency health care at no cost – including inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days.
December 19, 2022
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, in partnership with the Veteran Benefits Administration’s Reno Regional Office and Nevada Department of Veterans Services, hosted a PACT Act “Week of Action” Town Hall and Resource Fair at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center on Saturday, Dec. 17.
November 30, 2022
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, in partnership with the Veteran Benefits Administration’s Reno Regional Office, will host a PACT Act Week of Action Town Hall and Resource Fair at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17.
November 22, 2022
Thanksgiving came early for Veterans at the Leatherneck Club in Las Vegas. Members of the Las Vegas VA Residential Recovery and Renewal Center (LVR3) were invited to special Thanksgiving lunch, Nov. 17. The VFW Post 12198 partnered with the Leatherneck Club to provide a holiday meal to Veterans.
November 21, 2022
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System successfully hired and onboarded 178 new employees during their Onboarding Surge Hiring Event (OSE) held this week.