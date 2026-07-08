News releases
News Releases for VA Southern Nevada health care.
November 10, 2022
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is hosting an Onboarding Surge Hiring Event (OSE) on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 15-16, from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. in the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center auditorium.
November 1, 2022
VA's Las Vegas Residential Recovery and Renewal Center (LVR3) will host a grand opening of its Master Gardner Program, Thursday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m. at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center. Remarks from VASNHS and University of Nevada Reno leadership and a tour of the LVR3 gardens.
September 6, 2022
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System in partnership with the VBA’s Reno Regional Office, will host a special virtual Veterans Town Hall via Webex from 3 - 4 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7 to discuss implementation of the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2021.
July 27, 2022
World War II Veteran and former prisoner of war Dean Whitaker, passed away at the age of 97 on July 14. Whitaker was very active in POW/MIA Day Remembrance ceremonies at Nellis AFB. In 2019, he was awarded the The Legion d’Honneur - France’s highest award for his service during World War II.
March 24, 2022
The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will host a virtual Veterans Town Hall via Webex from 3 - 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30. Topics include a VASNHS COVID-19 update, information and status on programs and services, and a discussion on the various options available for accessing VASNHS services.
February 22, 2022
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Police and Emergency Management have coordinated with North Las Vegas Police and Fire departments to conduct an Active Threat Response (ATR) Exercise from 1-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23 to enhance preparedness of VA staff to an Active Threat situation.
February 15, 2022
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will recognize and honor local Veterans between February, 14-18 as part of National Salute to Veteran Patients Week.
January 7, 2022
In the wake of the recent surge in COVID cases due to the Omicron variant, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) is taking steps to ensure the proper allocation of manpower and resources. Beginning Monday, Jan. 10, VASNHS will be making the following efforts to best serve our Veterans.
September 27, 2021
The Department of Veterans Affairs has started administering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine boosters under Emergency Use Authorization.
September 15, 2021
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is encouraging all Veterans to get their vaccination for the influenza virus. Enrolled Veterans can now receive their seasonal flu vaccination by appointment or walk-in at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center or any VA clinic throughout Southern Nevada.