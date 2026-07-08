News releases
News Releases for VA Southern Nevada health care.
September 2, 2021
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System offering additional COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised individuals
August 19, 2021
The Department of Veterans Affairs’ Southern Nevada Healthcare System is hiring 45 nurses for a variety of positions at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.
August 18, 2021
With the recent news surrounding the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, it’s a particularly emotional time for many Veterans, as well as their family members, survivors, and caregivers.