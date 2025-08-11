Secretary of Veterans Affairs Visits VASNHS to Connect with VA Teams and Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

August 11, 2025

Las Vegas, NV - On August 8, 2025, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins visited the Las Vegas Vet Center and North Las Vegas VA Medical Center to meet with staff, recognize outstanding employees, and engage with leadership on ongoing efforts to improve Veteran care and access.

The Secretary toured the Las Vegas Vet Center, where he engaged with Vet Center leadership and toured the innovative gaming room, where Veterans can play games like Dungeons and Dragons, building comradery and friendships.

The Secretary also toured the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center, where he engaged with Veterans, met with chaplains and toured the Intensive Care unit. He also met with the VISN 21 Network Director, and the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Leadership Team to gain firsthand insight into the region’s local successes and challenges. Secretary Collins emphasized his ongoing commitment to improving the Department and supporting employees.

“As we move forward, let’s consider what can we do better and how can we do better. Doing it the same old same old is not working,” said Secretary Collins. “I want you to hear it from me – I got your back. You’re never going to get in trouble for trying something new. If it doesn’t work, I’ll brush you off and stand you back up.”

During the visit, the Secretary awarded VA Secretary’s coins to outstanding staff at the Las Vegas Vet Center and the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center in recognition of their exemplary service.

This visit reflects VA’s commitment to putting Veterans first and ensuring that the care they receive—whether in VA or in the community—is timely, high-quality, and Veteran-driven.