Transforming care through conversation VA’s Ambient AI Scribe initiative

March 3, 2026

Las Vegas, NV - VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is excited to introduce Ambient Artificial Intelligence (AI) Scribe, an innovative tool that will help primary care providers spend less time typing and more time connecting with Veterans.

This secure technology quietly listens in the background during appointments to capture notes accurately, allowing providers to focus on the conversation instead of the computer. Veterans can expect clearer after-visit summaries and more personalized attention, while providers gain relief from after-hours charting.



Use of Ambient AI Scribe is always optional for Veterans. The use of this tool reflects VA’s commitment to innovation in service to putting Veterans at the center of care, making it easier for providers to do what they do best: care for Veterans.



Enhancing the Care Experience



With the Veteran’s verbal consent, Ambient AI scribe technology securely captures audio conversations between Veterans, caregivers and providers during appointments. Using AI, it identifies who is speaking, and summarizes the conversation into clear, structured notes. Providers then review, edit and approve these notes before they are added to the Veteran’s electronic health record (EHR), saving time, reducing paperwork, and keeping accurate documentation.

By reducing the time spent typing or dictating notes, providers can dedicate more attention to Veterans during visits, improving the quality of interactions and overall satisfaction. The technology also supports accuracy and compliance though comprehensive documentation and Heath Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)-compliant data handling.



Proven Benefits



Ambient AI scribe technology has been increasingly used across the broader health care community outside of VA, demonstrating measurable impacts that could benefit both Veterans and care teams. During their initial testing phase, 55% of clinical encounters incorporated ambient scribe technology, resulting in measurable improvements such as:

A reduction in administrative task load and improved workflow efficiency for providers

A 17% increase in documentation output with improved accuracy and completeness

An average of two minutes of note taking saved per appointment and time refocused on the patient

These outcomes highlight the potential for ambient AI scribe technology to not only streamline provider workflows, but to also strengthen the Veteran care experience.

To learn more about ambient AI scribing, view the video.