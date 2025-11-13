VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Cancels Car Show and Barbeque Due to Inclement Weather

PRESS RELEASE

November 13, 2025

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) regrets to announce the cancellation of its annual Veterans Appreciation Car Show and Barbeque scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 15 at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to current forecasts showing the potential for inclement weather in the area, with a 90 percent chance of rainfall around a half an inch.

“We share in the disappointment of our Veterans, staff, and community members who were looking forward to this event,” said Charles Ramey, Acting Associate Director and Communication & Customer Experience Executive. “However, the safety and well-being of guests, participants, and volunteers are our top priority.”

VASNHS appreciates the community’s understanding and support and looks forward to hosting the car show and barbeque again in 2026 as well as other events to bring Veterans, families, and the local community together in celebration and camaraderie.

For updates on future events, please visit https://www.va.gov/southern-nevada-health-care/.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For questions or more information, email VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Public Affairs at vhalaspaomailbox@va.gov.