VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System receives top scores in latest CMS hospital ratings

PRESS RELEASE

September 10, 2025

Las Vegas, NV - VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System announced today it has earned a five-star rating as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2025 hospital quality ratings.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. ― VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System announced today it has earned a five-star rating as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2025 hospital quality ratings.

CMS’s hospital ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. A higher star rating, out of 5, indicates better performance on these quality measures.

Within the last year, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System has instituted a comprehensive quality improvement strategy to better serve Veterans. It includes several improvements focused on patient experience, clinical outcomes, and operational efficiency. Additionally, the facility also continues to expand timely access to care for Southern Nevada’s growing Veteran population.

"These ratings highlight the excellent care VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System provides,” said Executive Director Michael Kiefer. “Our job is to continue raising the bar for customer service and convenience throughout the department, so VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System works better for the Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors we are charged with serving.”

As part of CMS’s 2025 ratings, 77% of VA hospitals that received an Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating received 4 or 5 stars, and no VA hospitals received a one-star rating. More than 90% of VA hospitals with ratings maintained or improved their 2024-star rating.

View the star ratings and methodology for the ratings.

Overall VA improvements during the second Trump Administration

For more information, contact VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Public Affairs at vhalaspaomailbox@va.gov or 702-210-0227.